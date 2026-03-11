Yorkville: Single-family home goes for $525,000

The single-family house located at 469 Kelly Avenue in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 25, for $525,000, or $233 per square foot.

The home, built in 2011, has an interior space of 2,254 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,333-square-foot single-family home at 388 Poplar Drive, sold in September 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· In February 2025, a 2,780-square-foot single-family residence at 897 Flint Creek Lane sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· At 453 Poplar Drive, in November 2025, a 2,381-square-foot single-family house was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.