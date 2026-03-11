Three-bedroom house sells for $625,000 in Batavia

A 2,850-square-foot single-family house, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 1627 Sauk Drive in Batavia was sold on Feb. 24 for $625,000, or $219 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,685 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,823-square-foot single-family home at 473 Ridgelawn Trail, sold in December 2024, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· At 472 Bond Drive, in December 2024, a 2,953-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $212.

· In May 2025, a 2,828-square-foot single-family home at 482 Bond Drive sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $225.