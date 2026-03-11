Three-bedroom home sells in Crystal Lake for $340,000

The single-family home located at 700 Wiltshire Court in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 23, for $340,000, or $266 per square foot.

The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,276 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· At 699 Darlington Lane, in February, a 1,276-square-foot single-family house was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $259.

· A 2,067-square-foot single-family residence at 643 Darlington Lane, sold in October 2025, for $348,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,026-square-foot single-family home at 773 Northampton Drive sold for $307,500, a price per square foot of $300. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.