Single-family home sells in Romeoville for $389,000

A single-family residence located at 635 Huron Drive in Romeoville has a new owner since Feb. 25.

The 1,935-square-foot house, built in 1995, was sold for $389,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Romeoville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,935-square-foot single-family home at 633 Mendota Lane, sold in July 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· In May 2025, a 2,378-square-foot single-family house at 635 Wild Indigo Avenue sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $166.

· At 609 Wild Indigo Avenue, in May 2025, a 2,234-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $228.