Single-family home sells in Johnsburg for $399,000

The single-family house located at 1614 River Terrace Drive in Johnsburg was sold on Feb. 24, for $399,000, or $286 per square foot.

The home, built in 1940, has an interior space of 1,396 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 10,029 square feet.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently been sold nearby:

· In January 2025, a 1,797-square-foot single-family residence at 1421 River Terrace Drive sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $136.

· A 1,432-square-foot single-family home at 1418 River Terrace Drive, sold in September 2025, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $360.

· At 1509 Sunnyside Beach Drive, in April 2025, a 1,610-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $547,500, a price per square foot of $340.