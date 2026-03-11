Single-family home sells for $550,000 in Huntley

A 2,334-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 12660 Birdie Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 23 for $550,000, or $236 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,575-square-foot single-family residence at 12617 Mulberry Court, sold in November 2025, for $693,000, a price per square foot of $269.

· In October 2025, a 2,224-square-foot single-family house at 12752 Eagle Ridge Lane sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· At 12634 Cold Springs Drive, in November 2025, a 1,641-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $210.