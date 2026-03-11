Single-family home in McHenry goes for $450,000

A 1,352-square-foot single-family house, built in 1974, has changed hands.

The house at 3000 Miller Drive in McHenry was sold on Feb. 25 for $450,000, or $333 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently changed hands:

· At 606 Bally Road, in January, a 1,836-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,896-square-foot single-family residence at 714 South Riverside Drive sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,369-square-foot single-family house at 610 McHenry Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $605,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.