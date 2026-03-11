Single-family home in Algonquin goes for $326,500

A single-family home has changed hands.

The house at 2003 Magenta Lane in Algonquin was sold on Feb. 25. The purchase price was $326,500.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been sold:

· At 321 Mahogany Drive, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $430,000.

· A 2,214-square-foot single-family house at 471 Lake Plumleigh Way, sold in May 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $196.

· In July 2025, a 2,214-square-foot single-family house at 411 Lake Plumleigh Way sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $203.