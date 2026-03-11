Four-bedroom house sells in Yorkville for $687,000

A 3,646-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 5592 Jennifer Court in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 24 for $687,000, or $188 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to three parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 1.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently changed hands:

· At 5736 Audrey Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,870-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $254. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,682-square-foot single-family house at 7562 Madeline Drive sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,078-square-foot single-family house at 23 Colony Court, sold in October 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $195.