Batavia: Single-family home sells for $650,000

The single-family home located at 1135 Fagan Road in Batavia was sold on Feb. 25, for $650,000, or $238 per square foot.

The home, built in 1991, has an interior space of 2,730 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,320-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,091-square-foot single-family residence at 1239 Snow Court, sold in July 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· In August 2025, a 3,764-square-foot single-family house at 1434 Green Pheasant Lane sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· At 1211 Averill Drive, in October 2025, a 3,023-square-foot single-family house was sold for $438,500, a price per square foot of $145.