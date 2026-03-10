Yorkville: Single-family home sells for $440,000

A 2,377-square-foot single-family house, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The house at 310 Fairhaven Drive in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 24 for $440,000, or $185 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been sold nearby:

· In May 2025, a 3,012-square-foot single-family home at 219 Newbury Court sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $133. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,359-square-foot single-family residence at 413 Dover Court, sold in January, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2510 Boomer Lane, in January 2025, a 2,312-square-foot single-family house was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.