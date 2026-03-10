Three-bedroom home sells in Yorkville for $479,000

A 2,073-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2016, has changed hands.

The house at 931 South Carly Circle in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 24 for $479,000, or $231 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 884 South Purcell Street, in January 2025, a 2,415-square-foot single-family house was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,056-square-foot single-family home at 946 North Carly Circle sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,684-square-foot single-family residence at 957 North Carly Circle, sold in December 2025, for $495,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.