St. Charles: Single-family home sells for $557,000

The single-family house located at 1810 Huntington Road in St. Charles was sold on Feb. 25, for $557,000, or $211 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,641 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 9,288-square-foot lot.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In September 2025, a 1,827-square-foot single-family home at 2013 Waverly Circle sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,588-square-foot single-family residence at 1104 Adare Court, sold in June 2025, for $569,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1525 Forest Ridge Road, in September 2025, a 2,692-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.