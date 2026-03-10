Single-family home sells for $330,000 in Huntley

A 1,422-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 12543 Castle Rock Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 23 for $330,000, or $232 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,227 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently changed hands:

· At 12473 Castle Rock Drive, in April 2025, a 1,564-square-foot single-family home was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· A 1,220-square-foot single-family house at 12598 Wedgemere Drive, sold in December 2025, for $318,000, a price per square foot of $261.

· In May 2025, a 1,190-square-foot single-family home at 14061 Beaver Dam Lane sold for $264,500, a price per square foot of $222.