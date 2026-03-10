Single-family home in Huntley sells for $535,000

A 2,467-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 13835 Gardner Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 23 for $535,000, or $217 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,978-square-foot single-family home at 12166 Latham Trail, sold in December 2024, for $399,900, a price per square foot of $202.

· At 13802 Burham Street, in April 2025, a 1,558-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $352,000, a price per square foot of $226.

· In October 2025, a 2,050-square-foot single-family residence at 12255 Arlington Drive sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $237.