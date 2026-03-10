Sale closed in Huntley: $515,000 for a single-family home

A 1,862-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 12149 Plum Grove Road in Huntley was sold on Feb. 26 for $515,000, or $277 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,147-square-foot single-family home at 12194 Plum Grove Road, sold in May 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· In June 2025, a 1,862-square-foot single-family house at 12214 Plum Grove Road sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· At 12022 Stonewater Crossing, in August 2025, a 2,152-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $239.