Sale closed in Huntley: $458,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 12955 Cold Springs Drive in Huntley has a new owner since Feb. 25.

The 1,879-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $458,000, or $244 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,982-square-foot single-family house at 12957 Stone Creek Court sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $222.

· At 12426 Fox Run Court, in June 2025, a 1,376-square-foot single-family home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· A 1,642-square-foot single-family residence at 12298 Winding Creek Loop, sold in January, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $253.