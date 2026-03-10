Sale closed in Batavia: $616,500 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 430 Schroeder Trail in Batavia was sold on Feb. 24. The purchase price was $616,500.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently changed hands:

· In February, a single-family home at 586 Schroeder Trail sold for $666,500.

· At 668 Branson Drive, in December 2025, a 3,278-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $783,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,404-square-foot single-family house at 644 Branson Drive, sold in December 2025, for $874,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.