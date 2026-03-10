Sale closed in Algonquin: $395,000 for a single-family home

A 1,730-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 420 North Harrison Street in Algonquin was sold on Feb. 23 for $395,000, or $228 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on a 1,202-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 402 North Main Street, in November 2025, a 1,751-square-foot single-family home was sold for $334,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,829-square-foot single-family residence at 701 North Harrison Street sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $317.

· A 2,012-square-foot single-family house at 721 North River Road, sold in June 2025, for $506,000, a price per square foot of $251.