Four-bedroom house sells in Barrington for $1.69 million

A 4,222-square-foot single-family house, built in 1944, has changed hands.

The home at 319 West Lake Street in Barrington was sold on Feb. 20 for $1.69 million, or $400 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently been sold:

· In August 2025, a 1,962-square-foot single-family residence at 235 West Lincoln Avenue sold for $1.36 million, a price per square foot of $693. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,995-square-foot single-family home at 209 West Lake Street, sold in September 2025, for $875,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 238 West Coolidge Avenue, in June 2025, a 3,812-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.38 million, a price per square foot of $361. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.