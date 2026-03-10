Batavia: Single-family home built in 1941 goes for $367,500

A single-family residence, built in 1941, has changed hands.

The house at 625 South Harrison Street in Batavia was sold on Feb. 23. The purchase price was $367,500. This single-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,550 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,098-square-foot single-family home at 750 South Blaine Street sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· A 1,080-square-foot single-family house at 753 South Blaine Street, sold in January, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $287.

· At 513 South Morton Street, in August 2025, a 1,700-square-foot single-family house was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.