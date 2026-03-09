Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $320,000

The single-family residence located at 2306 Willow Lakes Drive in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 24, for $320,000, or $235 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,362 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· At 2217 Twin Lakes Court, in December 2024, a 1,841-square-foot single-family house was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· A 2,067-square-foot single-family home at 2205 Portside Lakes Court, sold in February 2025, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· In March 2025, a 2,067-square-foot single-family house at 5555 Wesmere Lakes Court sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $181.