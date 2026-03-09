Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $555,000

The single-family house located at 11591 Brook Hill Drive in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 20, for $555,000, or $217 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,558 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,282 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 17205 Ashwood Lane, in December 2025, a 2,570-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,515-square-foot single-family home at 17389 Highwood Drive sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $300. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,399-square-foot single-family residence at 11528 Brookwood Drive, sold in October 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.