Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $402,000

A single-family house located at 13618 Overland Trail in Orland Park has a new owner since Feb. 20.

The 2,611-square-foot home, built in 1979, was sold for $402,000, or $154 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,004 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· A 2,364-square-foot single-family residence at 11906 Oregon Trail, sold in September 2025, for $437,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,104-square-foot single-family home at 13606 Wooly Hill Drive sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $245.

· At 13650 Old Post Road, in December 2025, a 1,361-square-foot single-family home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $294. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.