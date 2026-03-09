Single-family home in Tinley Park sells for $425,000

The single-family residence located at 17230 Shetland Drive in Tinley Park was sold on Feb. 19, for $425,000, or $187 per square foot.

The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,269 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 9,100-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,269-square-foot single-family house at 17243 Inverness Drive, sold in July 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 17113 Inverness Drive, in January 2025, a 2,021-square-foot single-family home was sold for $451,500, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,441-square-foot single-family home at 17107 Inverness Drive sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.