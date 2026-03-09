Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $765,000

The single-family residence located at 240 North Willow Road in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 18, for $765,000, or $303 per square foot.

The house, built in 1941, has an interior space of 2,527 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 1,567-square-foot single-family residence at 244 North 3rd Street sold for $708,000, a price per square foot of $452.

· At 255 North 3rd Street, in July 2025, a 2,276-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $437.

· A 2,651-square-foot single-family residence at 221 North Illinois Street, sold in June 2025, for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $396.