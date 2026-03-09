Sale closed in Orland Park: $622,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 16221 Kingsport Road in Orland Park changed ownership on Feb. 19.

The 3,243-square-foot house, built in 1992, was sold for $622,000, or $192 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,825 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 10900 Lentfer Court, in May 2025, a 3,521-square-foot single-family house was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,857-square-foot single-family home at 10857 Anthony Drive, sold in June 2025, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,521-square-foot single-family residence at 16229 Coleman Drive sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.