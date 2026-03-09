Residential home sells for $490,000 in Woodridge

A residential property located at 8539 Sperry Court in Woodridge changed owners on Feb. 18.

The house, was sold for $490,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,742 square feet.

Other homes in Woodridge that have recently been sold close by include:

· A residential property at 1840 Ambrose Lane, sold in October 2025, for $625,000.

· At 1844 Ambrose Lane, in October 2025, a residential property was sold for $521,500.

· In October 2025, a residential property at 1848 Ambrose Lane sold for $498,000.