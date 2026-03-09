Orland Park: Single-family home goes for $725,000

The single-family home located at 8100 Silver Lake Drive in Orland Park was sold on Feb. 20, for $725,000, or $257 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 2,816 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,600-square-foot single-family house at 14860 Sunny Lane, sold in June 2025, for $740,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 8100 Forestview Drive, in May 2025, a 1,418-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $285. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,710-square-foot single-family residence at 14939 South 81st Court sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.