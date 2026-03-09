Crest Hill: Single-family home sells for $385,000

A single-family home located at 1932 William Drive in Crest Hill has a new owner since Feb. 23.

The home was sold for $385,000. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In January 2025, a 1,788-square-foot single-family residence at 25724 West Equestrian Lane in Crest Hill sold for $347,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 2220 Manico Drive in Crest Hill, sold in September 2025, for $378,900.

· At 2217 Manico Drive in Crest Hill, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $390,000.