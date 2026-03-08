What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Ogle County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A rural residence in Mount Morris that sold for $749,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.

In total, 15 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $219,367. The average price per square foot was $141.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $749,000, property at 5215 North Mount Morris Road

The property at 5215 North Mount Morris Road in Mount Morris has new owners. The price was $749,000. The property living area totals 2,112 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $355. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

2. $424,000, single-family home at 10359 East Shagbark Lane

A 1,745-square-foot single-family home at 10359 East Shagbark Lane in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $424,000, $243 per square foot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

3. $334,000, single-family home at 5166 East Hubbard Trail

A 2,531-square-foot single-family house at 5166 East Hubbard Trail in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $334,000, $132 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

4. $292,000, single-family home at 45 South Blackhawk Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 45 South Blackhawk Road in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $292,000. The home was built in 1970. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

5. $248,000, single-family home at 5553 North Mulford Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 5553 North Mulford Road in Monroe Center. The price was $248,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

6. $245,000, single-family home at 1025 Crest View Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1025 Crest View Trail in Byron. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 1,480 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

7. $170,000, single-family home at 826 North 3rd Street

The single-family home at 826 North 3rd Street in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,499 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $113. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

8. $170,000, single-family home at 1849 North Weller Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1849 North Weller Drive in Mount Morris has been finalized. The price was $170,000. The house living area totals 1,960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $87. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

9. $164,500, single-family home at 311 East Brayton Road

A 2,034-square-foot single-family house at 311 East Brayton Road in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $164,500, $81 per square foot. The home was built in 1935. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.

10. $122,500, single-family home at 219 River Road

A 1,320-square-foot single-family home at 219 River Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $122,500, $93 per square foot. The home was built in 1973. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.