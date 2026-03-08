What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in La Salle County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $660,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

In total, 16 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $222,094, or $156 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $660,000, single-family home at 1266 Holiday Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1266 Holiday Drive in Somonauk. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,632 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $404. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

2. $400,000, single-family home at 787 Barbara Drive

A 1,590-square-foot single-family residence at 787 Barbara Drive in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $252 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $371,500, single-family home at 1476 Nova Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 1476 Nova Road in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $371,500. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,888 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

4. $285,000, single-family home at 1508 East 18th Road

The single-family residence at 1508 East 18th Road in Streator has new owners. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1944 and has a living area of 1,645 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

5. $264,000, single-family home at 821 Thornberry Drive

A 1,736-square-foot single-family residence at 821 Thornberry Drive in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $264,000, $152 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $225,000, single-family home at 1435 Price Street

A 960-square-foot single-family residence at 1435 Price Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000, $234 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

7. $210,000, single-family home at 2481 East 2350th Road

A 1,000-square-foot single-family residence at 2481 East 2350th Road in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $210,000, $210 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

8. $190,000, single-family home at 305 West Park Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 305 West Park Avenue in Sheridan. The price was $190,000. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 2,610 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $73. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $190,000, single-family home at 801 7th Street

The single-family residence at 801 7th Street in La Salle has new owners. The price was $190,000. The home was built in 1897 and has a living area of 2,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $69. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

10. $180,000, single-family home at 1423 Illinois Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1423 Illinois Street in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $180,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.