Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $420,000

A single-family residence located at 1958 Boies Place in Sycamore has a new owner since Feb. 13.

The 1,976-square-foot home, built in 1978, was sold for $420,000, or $213 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 1,332-square-foot single-family residence at 1974 Rivers Drive sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1132 Swanberg Court, in October 2025, a 1,254-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $438,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· A 1,265-square-foot single-family residence at 1345 William Street, sold in August 2025, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.