Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $290,000

A 1,415-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 718 Anjali Court in Sycamore was sold on Feb. 19 for $290,000, or $205 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,508-square-foot single-family residence at 411 Anjali Court, sold in August 2025, for $312,500, a price per square foot of $207. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 1521 Pebblewood Drive sold for $225,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· At 2110 Coltonville Road, in January 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $295,000.