Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.8 million

A new single-family residence located at 261 North Highview Avenue in Elmhurst has a new owner since Feb. 17.

The 5,311-square-foot house, built in 2025, was sold for $1.8 million, or $339 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· A 3,818-square-foot single-family residence at 410 North 2nd Street, sold in July 2025, for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $344.

· At 266 North Oak Street, in January, a 3,146-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.29 million, a price per square foot of $410.

· In August 2025, a 2,786-square-foot single-family residence at 224 North Oak Street sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $357.