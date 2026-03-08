How much were the top 10 most expensive properties sales in Kendall County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $740,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 20 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $393,375, or $195 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $740,000, single-family home at 315 White Pines Lane

The single-family home at 315 White Pines Lane in Oswego has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 2024 and has a living area of 3,770 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

2. $630,000, property at 161 Henderson Street

The property at 161 Henderson Street in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $630,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

3. $605,000, property at 159 Henderson Street

The property at 159 Henderson Street in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $605,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

4. $576,500, property at 502 Fridley Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the property at 502 Fridley Avenue in Oswego. The price was $576,500. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $440,000, single-family home at 2054 Kingsmill Court

The sale of the single-family house at 2054 Kingsmill Court in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $440,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,151 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $433,500, three-bedroom house at 2217 Ashby Lane

The single-family residence at 2217 Ashby Lane in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $433,500. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

7. $430,000, single-family home at 23 Oak Lawn Avenue

A 1,652-square-foot single-family home at 23 Oak Lawn Avenue in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $260 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $415,000, single-family home at 140 Autumn Rdg Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 140 Autumn Rdg Drive in Montgomery has been finalized. The price was $415,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,257 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $392,500, four-bedroom house at 3305 Silver City Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3305 Silver City Court in Montgomery. The price was $392,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,010 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

10. $380,000, single-family home at 1214 Evergreen Lane

A 1,805-square-foot single-family residence at 1214 Evergreen Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $211 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.