Will County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $352,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $357,906. The average price per square foot was $71. A total of 94 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,777 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $352,000, single-family home at 5302 Meadowbrook Street

The sale of the single-family house at 5302 Meadowbrook Street in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $352,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

2. $357,000, single-family home at 1818 Lobelia Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1818 Lobelia Lane in Plainfield. The price was $357,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,676 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

3. $360,000, single-family home at 162 North Canyon Drive

A 2,417-square-foot single-family home at 162 North Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000, $149 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

4. $370,000, single-family home at 710 Silver Leaf Court

A 2,285-square-foot single-family house at 710 Silver Leaf Court in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $162 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

5. $375,000, single-family home at 420 Wilshire Lane

The single-family residence at 420 Wilshire Lane in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,689 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

6. $380,000, single-family home at 13804 South Ironwood Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 13804 South Ironwood Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $380,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,384 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $159. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

7. $384,900, single-family home at 26103 South Ruby Street

A 1,589-square-foot single-family house at 26103 South Ruby Street in Monee has been sold. The total purchase price was $384,900, $242 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

8. $387,000, single-family home at 10 Zurich Court

The single-family residence at 10 Zurich Court in Crete has new owners. The price was $387,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,443 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $158. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

9. $390,000, single-family home at 15314 South Joliet Road

A 1,542-square-foot single-family home at 15314 South Joliet Road in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $253 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 2301 Providence Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2301 Providence Court in Naperville. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1983 and the living area totals 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.