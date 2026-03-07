What were the best deals for residential properties in Kendall County the week of Feb. 23?

A condominium in Yorkville that sold for $217,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $393,375. The average price per square foot ended up at $228. A total of 20 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,836 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $217,000, condominium at 2271 Beresford Drive

A 1,470-square-foot condominium at 2271 Beresford Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $217,000, $148 per square foot. The condo was built in 2006. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

2. $225,000, four-bedroom house at 3 Scarsdale Road

The single-family home at 3 Scarsdale Road in Montgomery has new owners. The price was $225,000. The home was built in 1962. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

3. $225,000, condominium at 614 Pineridge Drive N

A 1,220-square-foot condominium at 614 Pineridge Drive N in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000, $184 per square foot. The condo was built in 2007. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

4. $256,000, single-family home at 4104 Dillon Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 4104 Dillon Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $256,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

5. $279,000, three-bedroom house at 30 Hampton Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 30 Hampton Road in Montgomery. The price was $279,000. The house was built in 1959 and the living area totals 1,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

6. $303,000, single-family home at 2152 Brayton Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2152 Brayton Place in Plainfield. The price was $303,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

7. $305,000, three-bedroom home at 2906 Meadowview Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 2906 Meadowview Lane in Montgomery has been finalized. The price was $305,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,508 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

8. $311,000, condominium at 652 Hawley Drive

A 1,500-square-foot condominium at 652 Hawley Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $311,000, $207 per square foot. The condo was built in 2008. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

9. $344,000, single-family home at 506 Hemmingsen Street

The single-family home at 506 Hemmingsen Street in Plano has new owners. The price was $344,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,780 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.