What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County in the week of Feb. 23

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $295,000

At $295,000 ($190 per square foot), the condominium located at 1551 Glacier Trail, Carpentersville, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 2003, provides 1,553 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

2. $295,000

Priced at $295,000 (equivalent to $295 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1967 and situated at 200 Patrick Drive, South Elgin, was sold in February. The house spans 1,001 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 7,140-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $290,000

This single-family home, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 850 West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, the home spans 1,989 square feet and was sold for $290,000, or $146 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 7,400-square-foot, and it was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

4. $277,500

In February, a single-family residence, with four bedrooms and one bathroom located at 910 Southbridge Drive, Aurora, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,930 square feet, was built in 1966 and was sold for $277,500, which calculates to $144 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 8,000 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $275,000

Situated at 1295 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, was sold in February for a price of $275,000, translating to $193 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1974, offers a living area of 1,428 square feet and sits on a 6,483-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.