Week of Feb. 23: Best residential property deals in Ogle County

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $66,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County in the past week was $219,367. The average price per square foot was $131. A total of 16 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,510 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $66,000, single-family home at 804 South 4th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 804 South 4th Street in Oregon. The price was $66,000. The house was built in 1906 and the living area totals 1,416 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $47. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

2. $68,000, single-family home at 202 North Cherry Avenue

A 1,390-square-foot single-family house at 202 North Cherry Avenue in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $68,000, $49 per square foot. The house was built in 1961. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $92,500, single-family home at 503 South 3rd Street

The single-family home at 503 South 3rd Street in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $92,500. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $115,000, single-family home at 307 West 4th Street

The sale of the single-family house at 307 West 4th Street in Byron has been finalized. The price was $115,000. The home living area totals 676 square feet. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $122,500, single-family home at 219 River Road

The single-family residence at 219 River Road in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $122,500. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $93. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

6. $164,500, single-family home at 311 East Brayton Road

A 2,034-square-foot single-family home at 311 East Brayton Road in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $164,500, $81 per square foot. The house was built in 1935. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

7. $170,000, single-family home at 1849 North Weller Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1849 North Weller Drive in Mount Morris. The price was $170,000. The house living area totals 1,960 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $87. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $170,000, single-family home at 826 North 3rd Street

The single-family house at 826 North 3rd Street in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $170,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,499 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $113. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.