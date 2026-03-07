These residential properties were the best deals for La Salle County's in the week of Feb. 23

A single-family home in Oglesby that sold for $30,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $222,094. The average price per square foot ended up at $196. A total of 16 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,425 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $30,000, single-family home at 667 Swift Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 667 Swift Avenue in Oglesby. The price was $30,000. The house was built in 1962 and the living area totals 616 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $49. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $42,000, single-family home at 1004 North Everett Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1004 North Everett Street in Streator has been finalized. The price was $42,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $43. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $88,000, single-family home at 1007 Elliott Street

A 834-square-foot single-family residence at 1007 Elliott Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $88,000, $106 per square foot. The house was built in 1957. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

4. $96,000, single-family home at 444 6th Street

The single-family residence at 444 6th Street in La Salle has new owners. The price was $96,000. The house was built in 1893 and has a living area of 704 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $136. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

5. $157,000, single-family home at 931 Clark Street

A 1,112-square-foot single-family residence at 931 Clark Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $157,000, $141 per square foot. The home was built in 1953. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

6. $165,000, single-family home at 2027 9th Street

A 1,538-square-foot single-family residence at 2027 9th Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000, $107 per square foot. The house was built in 1940. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

7. $180,000, single-family home at 1423 Illinois Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1423 Illinois Street in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $180,000. The home was built in 1928 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $190,000, single-family home at 801 7th Street

A 2,764-square-foot single-family residence at 801 7th Street in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $190,000, $69 per square foot. The house was built in 1897. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

9. $190,000, single-family home at 305 West Park Avenue

The single-family residence at 305 West Park Avenue in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $190,000. The home was built in 1920 and has a living area of 2,610 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $73. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.