These residential properties were the best deals for DeKalb County's in the week of Feb. 23

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $233,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $287,014. The average price per square foot was $303. A total of 37 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,378 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $233,000, single-family home at 916 Albert Avenue

A 1,377-square-foot single-family residence at 916 Albert Avenue in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $233,000, $169 per square foot. The house was built in 1945. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $250,000, single-family home at 1117 Holmes Place

The single-family residence at 1117 Holmes Place in Dekalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

3. $254,000, single-family home at 321 North Locust Street

The single-family residence at 321 North Locust Street in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $254,000. The house was built in 1910 and has a living area of 848 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $300. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $255,000, single-family home at 120 Evans Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 120 Evans Avenue in Dekalb. The price was $255,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $262,000, single-family home at 300 Forest Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 300 Forest Drive in Kirkland has been finalized. The price was $262,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $263,000, residential home at 1206 University Drive

The residential property at 1206 University Drive in Dekalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $263,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $265,000, single-family home at 519 South Sycamore Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 519 South Sycamore Street in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $265,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $272,500, single-family home at 167 West Carol Avenue

The single-family residence at 167 West Carol Avenue in Cortland has new owners. The price was $272,500. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 1,227 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $275,000, single-family home at 42 West Auburndale Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 42 West Auburndale Avenue in Cortland. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 870 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $316. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $299,000, townhouse at 1152 Rose Drive

A 861-square-foot townhouse at 1152 Rose Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $299,000, $347 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.