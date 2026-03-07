Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $330,000

A single-family residence located at 699 Darlington Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since Feb. 23.

The 1,276-square-foot home, built in 1969, was sold for $330,000, or $259 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property’s lot measures 9,000 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October 2025, a 1,150-square-foot single-family house at 238 Berkshire Drive sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,067-square-foot single-family home at 643 Darlington Lane, sold in October 2025, for $348,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 717 Elsinoor Lane, in December 2024, a 1,150-square-foot single-family home was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $274.