Single-family home sells for $387,500 in Plainfield

The single-family house located at 6304 Southridge Drive in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 20, for $387,500, or $164 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,364 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby properties in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,192-square-foot single-family residence at 2217 Cedar Ridge Drive, sold in July 2025, for $400,500, a price per square foot of $183.

· At 2340 Caton Ridge Drive, in February 2025, a 2,764-square-foot property was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· In October 2025, a 3,047-square-foot property at 6307 Carmel Drive sold for $497,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.