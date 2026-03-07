Single-family home sells for $355,000 in Cortland

The single-family residence located at 38 East Meadow Drive in Cortland was sold on Feb. 13, for $355,000, or $191 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 1,860 square feet. The house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Cortland have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,712-square-foot single-family residence at 63 East Meadow Drive, sold in February 2025, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,104-square-foot single-family residence at 86 East Hummingbird Avenue sold for $328,500, a price per square foot of $298. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 127 East Meadow Drive, in January 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.