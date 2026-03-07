Grundy County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $285,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $294,893. The average price per square foot ended up at $123. A total of 42 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,773 square feet and four bedrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $285,000, single-family home at 609 East Chapin Street

A 1,282-square-foot single-family residence at 609 East Chapin Street in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $222 per square foot. The house was built in 1916. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $289,000, single-family home at 26436 West Spur Court

A 989-square-foot single-family residence at 26436 West Spur Court in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $289,000, $292 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $289,000, single-family home at 3675 Dixon Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3675 Dixon Drive in Morris. The price was $289,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $290,000, single-family home at 212 West Jackson Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 212 West Jackson Street in Morris has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,895 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $153. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

5. $300,000, single-family home at 2485 South Verona Road

The single-family residence at 2485 South Verona Road in Verona has new owners. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 2010 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The deal was finalized on Feb. 9.

6. $315,000, single-family home at 2402 Chestnut Lane

A 1,907-square-foot single-family residence at 2402 Chestnut Lane in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $165 per square foot. The house was built in 1986. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $320,000, single-family home at 921 Casey Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 921 Casey Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $320,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 1,512 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $329,000, rural residence at 320 West Illinois Avenue, Unit 328

A 3,172-square-foot rural residence at 320 West Illinois Avenue, Unit 328 in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $329,000, $104 per square foot. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

9. $335,000, single-family home at 1518 Jodi Court

The single-family residence at 1518 Jodi Court in Morris has new owners. The price was $335,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 2,302 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.

10. $350,000, single-family home at 8150 Brisbin Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8150 Brisbin Road in Morris. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 1962 and the living area totals 1,513 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.