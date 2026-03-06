What $200,000 or less gets you in Ogle County, Feb. 23-March 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Ogle County, here’s what sold for $200,000 or under over the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $170,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 826 North 3rd Street, Rochelle, the home spans 1,499 square feet and was sold for $170,000, or $113 per square foot. It was built in 1900. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

2. $170,000

In February, a single-family house located at 1849 North Weller Drive, Mount Morris, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,960 square feet, was sold for $170,000, which calculates to $87 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1.1 acres. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

3. $164,500

At $164,500 ($81 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 311 East Brayton Road, Mount Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1935, provides 2,034 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $122,500

Priced at $122,500 (equivalent to $93 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 1973 and situated at 219 River Road, Rochelle, was sold in February. The house spans 1,320 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 8,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $115,000

Situated at 307 West 4th Street, Byron, this single-family house, was sold in February for a price of $115,000. The lot size is 8,733 square feet. The transaction was completed on Feb. 10.