What $200,000 or less gets you in La Salle County in the week of Feb. 23

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $190,000

In February, a single-family residence located at 305 West Park Avenue, Sheridan, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,610 square feet, was built in 1920 and was sold for $190,000, which calculates to $73 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.9 acres. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

2. $190,000

Situated at 801 7th Street, La Salle, this single-family residence, was sold in February for a price of $190,000, translating to $69 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1897, offers a living area of 2,764 square feet and sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

3. $180,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in February. Located at 1423 Illinois Street, La Salle, the home spans 1,200 square feet and was sold for $180,000, or $150 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 6,098-square-foot, and it was built in 1928. The deal was finalized on Feb. 6.

4. $165,000

Priced at $165,000 (equivalent to $107 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1940 and situated at 2027 9th Street, Peru, was sold in February. The house spans 1,538 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

5. $157,000

At $157,000 ($141 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 931 Clark Street, Marseilles, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in February. This property, built in 1953, provides 1,112 square feet of living space, and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.