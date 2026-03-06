Week of Feb. 23: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in Hampshire that sold for $370,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $513,747. The average price per square foot ended up at $178. A total of 77 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,183 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $370,000, four-bedroom house at 19N053 Felsmith Road

The single-family house at 19N053 Felsmith Road in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $370,000. The home was built in 1974 and has a living area of 2,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $370,000, condominium at 2671 Stone Circle, Unit 104

A 1,153-square-foot condominium at 2671 Stone Circle, Unit 104 in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $321 per square foot. The condo was built in 2005. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $370,000, single-family home at 944 First Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 944 First Street in Batavia. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 1,468 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

4. $370,000, single-family home at 12490 Russet Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 12490 Russet Lane in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,726 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $374,500, three-bedroom home at 1024 Cypress Drive

A 1,733-square-foot single-family house at 1024 Cypress Drive in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $374,500, $216 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $375,000, single-family home at 1078 Moraine Drive

The single-family home at 1078 Moraine Drive in South Elgin has new owners. The price was $375,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

7. $377,500, single-family home at 3174 Renard Lane

A 2,027-square-foot single-family residence at 3174 Renard Lane in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $377,500, $186 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $378,000, single-family home at 290 Remington Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 290 Remington Drive in St Charles. The price was $378,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 1,804 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The house features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $385,000, three-bedroom home at 822 Liberty Avenue

A 1,486-square-foot single-family house at 822 Liberty Avenue in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $259 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $396,000, single-family home at 917 Cortney Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 917 Cortney Drive in Carpentersville has been finalized. The price was $396,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 1,980 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.