Three-bedroom house built in 1924 sells for $265,000 in Joliet

The single-family home located at 416 Hutchins Street in Joliet was sold on Feb. 19, for $265,000, or $184 per square foot.

The home, built in 1924, has an interior space of 1,440 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 6,450-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· A single-family house at 1015 Nicholson Street, sold in April 2025, for $225,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 1121 Nicholson Street, in October 2025, a 1,120-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $187,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In May 2025, a 1,896-square-foot single-family residence at 1107 Highland Avenue sold for $197,500, a price per square foot of $104. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.